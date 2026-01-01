Matthew Pierce

Director, Operations, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Matt Pierce is Director of Operations at Hikma Pharmaceuticals, a leading global supplier and top-three U.S. injectables provider by volume. Matt began his career at Hikma eight years ago as an Aseptic Process Supervisor, later advancing to Manager of Filling Operations, where he led a 24-hour operation of 125+ employees producing injectable medicines across vial, pre-filled syringe, and IV bag delivery systems.

In 2023, Matt moved into the role of Manager of Supply Chain, spearheading a campaign-based production planning strategy that reduced redundant testing and boosted manufacturing throughput. When he was named Director of Operations in 2026, his scope expanded to include warehousing, batch preparation, aseptic compounding, inspection, labeling, packaging, and distribution.

Matt leads his teams with a sharp focus on schedule adherence and release targets, driven by the knowledge that the availability of generic medicines keeps essential treatments affordable and consistently in stock. That reliability broadens access to care, narrows healthcare disparities, and supports patients managing chronic conditions.

Beyond Operations and Supply Chain, Matt is committed to sharing his vision more broadly. As a participant in the Hikma mentoring program, he strives to be a resource for the entire Hikma community, not just his own site. His dynamic personality and genuine drive to reach his fullest potential inspire the people around him to do the same.

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