Marina Galvani

Marina has 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical development, supporting the progression of new chemical entities from candidate selection through clinical phases.

She began her career as a Scientist at GlaxoSmithKline, gaining a strong foundation in drug substance and drug product analytics, including pre-formulation, degradation chemistry, and stability studies. As a CMC Leader at Aptuit and later a Scientific Project Leader at Evotec, she oversaw more than 40 integrated development programs.

In her current role as Vice President of Scientific Strategy, Marina serves as a senior development expert, supporting business development efforts and the design of customized integrated development plans for partners. She also contributes to the continuous evolution of Evotec’s integrated service offerings.