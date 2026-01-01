Principal, Flagship Pioneering

Louisa Helms conceives, originates, and builds first-in-class biological platform companies. A Principal at Flagship Pioneering, she works across all dimensions of company creation: scientific vision, organizational design, corporate strategy, and intellectual property development. Since joining Flagship in 2022, Louisa co-founded Serif Biomedicines and is co-founder of a new venture aimed at transforming human health. Louisa is a champion of women’s equity in leadership and elevating female voices in underrepresented arenas. She has launched a Flagship Pioneering ‘Women and Allies: Voices for Equity’ (WAVE) employee resource group to develop a culture of allyship and develop female leadership opportunities across the organization. Earlier in her career, Louisa served as a Competitive Analyst at TwinStrand Biosciences, where she led competitive intelligence strategy across the next-generation sequencing landscape, and as a Senior Venture Analyst at the Washington Research Foundation, conducting scientific and financial due diligence on life science investments throughout Washington State. Louisa earned her Ph.D. from the University of Washington’s Molecular Medicine and Mechanisms of Disease (M3D) program, training in Beno Freedman’s laboratory. Her doctoral research centered on stem cell-derived kidney organoids as platforms for drug development, with work published in Science Translational Medicine, Nature Communications, and JCI Insight and recognized by multiple fellowships and awards. Outside of work, Louisa is a CrossFit competitor, ranked 400th worldwide in 2026, bringing the same discipline and commitment to continuous improvement to athletics that she applies to company building.

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