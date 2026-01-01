Chief Platform Officer, Dispatch Bio

Lex Johnson, is a Co-Founder and Chief Platform Officer of Dispatch Bio. Following PhD and postdoctoral training at University of Pennsylvania, Lex led the spinout of Dispatch from founding academic institutions and established R&D operations for the company. With expertise in immunology and oncology, Lex leads teams focused on innovative targeting strategies, T cell signaling pathways, and therapeutic delivery. He has spearheaded high impact studies on inflammatory signaling in tumor resistance, immune regulators within the tumor microenvironment, and novel CAR T approaches. While working at Penn, he led projects with Drs. Andy Minn and Carl June to integrate tumor biology and cell engineering concepts to enhance the understanding of anti-tumor immune responses. He is an inventor on key patents underlying Dispatch technology, has published in high-impact scientific journals, and has been recognized with honors and awards from national organizations, including NCI, NIH, and AAI.

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