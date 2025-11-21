Laura Wills is a content creator at Know Rare, where she develops patient-centered stories, educational features, and digital resources that highlight the lived experiences of individuals navigating rare diseases. With a background in storytelling, journalism, and health-centered media, she is dedicated to producing content that drives awareness, fosters empathy, and helps patients and families access meaningful information and support. Wills works closely with patient advocates, clinicians, and community leaders to ensure that Know Rare’s content remains authentic, accessible, and aligned with the needs of the rare-disease community.