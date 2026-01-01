Senior Director, Business Development, Altos Labs; Vice President, Milky Way Investments

Klevin Lo is a business development leader and investor who has dedicated his career to translating breakthrough scientific discoveries into cures and therapies that improve human life. Lo serves as Senior Director, Business Development at Altos Labs, a company focused on restoring cell health and resilience through cell rejuvenation to reverse disease, injury, and diabilities. He is also a Vice President at Milky Way Investments. At Altos, Lo has been a key contributor to the company’s business development strategy, leading the sourcing, diligence, and structuring of partnerships to advance the Altos mission. Leveraging his scientific knowledge and business acumen, Lo drives cross-functional collaboration across basic research, translational medicine, and corporate teams in order to bring in external programs that align with Altos’ mission and scientific interests. Previously, Lo was an investment banker at William Blair & Company covering M&A and equity capital markets transactions for life sciences and biopharmaceuticals companies. As a banker, Lo supported Pfenex Pharmaceuticals in its $516m acquisition by Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Censa Pharmaceuticals in its $540m acquisition by PTC Therapeutics. Lo completed his scientific training in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Chicago. He worked in the research groups of Professors Norbert Scherer and Aaron Dinner to elucidate the quantitative laws governing the growth and division of single cells, co-authoring publications in Nature Physics, Nature Microbiology, PNAS, and Physical Review X.

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