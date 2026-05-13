Kasia Koczula
Opinion author
Kasia Koczula, PhD, is an engagement manager at Lifescience Dynamics with over eight years of consulting experience in the life sciences sector. She holds a PhD in hematological oncology and has worked across a broad range of therapy areas, including oncology, cardiovascular diseases and rare diseases. Koczula specializes in competitive intelligence, market research and strategic advisory services, supporting clients with evidence-based insights to drive informed decision-making.