Vice President, Vibe Labs & Application Development, Generate:Biomedicines

Kaggen Ausma is vice president of applications development at Generate:Biomedicines, where he works across science, technology, and drug development to translate advances in generative biology and artificial intelligence into new medicines. His work focuses on how machine learning, protein design, and new models of scientific discovery can enable therapeutic molecules and approaches that are difficult to achieve through conventional methods. Most recently, Kaggen has led a multidisciplinary team combining Generate’s platform capabilities, agentic science, and a small group of computational and biological experts to explore what an AI-native biotech could look like in the context of in vivo CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. At Generate, Kaggen works across emerging therapeutic applications, portfolio development, and new uses of the company’s generative biology platform, with experience spanning immunology, oncology, and infectious disease. Before joining Generate, Kaggen served as chief business officer of PYC Therapeutics and was a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

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