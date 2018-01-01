Co-founder and CEO, Inductive Bio

Josh Haimson is co-founder and CEO of Inductive, a chemical intelligence organization that embeds into drug programs and deploys frontier AI across experiment design and physical execution.

Haimson helped build the machine learning organization at Flatiron Health that was acquired by Roche in 2018. During that time, he sought to understand where AI could best serve to transform drug discovery and founded Inductive to build AI that could design, execute, and learn from chemistry experiments at industrial scale.

Inductive started by applying that approach to ADMET, the absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity properties that determine whether a molecule can become a drug and an infamous hurdle of small-molecule drug discovery. Inductive’s ADMET models, powered by their pre-competitive ADMET consortium, have taken first place three straight times in the top AI drug discovery benchmarks run by OpenADMET. Inductive has outperformed more than 750 competing teams, including the largest pharmaceutical and AI companies in the world. Furthermore, Inductive was selected to lead an up to $21M ARPA-H award, with Amgen and academic partners, to build AI models of drug toxicity that reduce reliance on animal testing.

The company has since extended the same approach to the rest of the preclinical drug discovery process. Its models, lab robotics, and expert chemists reason together about which experiments are scientifically valuable and which can be executed in the physical world, improving with every experiment. Inductive recently launched Indy, an AI chemistry assistant, and Beacon-2, the model integrates ADMET, potency, and PK/PD approaches to predict human dose from chemical structure alone. Leading drug discovery organizations now use Inductive’s platform across more than 100 drug programs to find higher quality drugs for patients.

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