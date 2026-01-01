Chief Scientific Officer, Tahoe Therapeutics

Johnny Yu is a Co-founder and the Chief Scientific Officer at Tahoe (formerly Vevo Therapeutics). He leads the development of Mosaic, a gigascale single-cell drug screening platform for AI-powered drug discovery. Johnny spearheaded Tahoe-100M, the world’s largest perturbative single-cell atlas, created to accelerate oncology drug development. His work focuses on building frontier datasets and platforms that connect large-scale single-cell biology to therapeutic discovery across multiple cancer indications. He trained at UCSF in the lab of Dr. Hani Goodarzi, a Co-founder of Tahoe, and holds a PhD from UCSF. Prior to UCSF, he was at the Broad Institute and Biogen.

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