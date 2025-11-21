Jenny Hsieh is a co-founder of the Danon Foundation, where she collaborates with research partners to ensure that patient voices shape the evolution of Danon science and care. Motivated by her family’s personal connection to the condition, she has become a leading advocate for strengthening diagnostic pathways, accelerating research, and ensuring that patient perspectives are represented in clinical development and regulatory decision-making. Hsieh works closely with scientists, biotech companies, and the rare-disease community to expand awareness and drive progress toward earlier diagnosis and effective treatment options for patients worldwide.