How to Post a Job on BioSpace

1. Enter your job’s title and location. In the “Location” box, begin by entering the job zip code or enter “Working from home” if it is a remote role.

A dropdown will appear below the “Location” box. Select the zip code and city combination that you feel best represents the job location. This will not be visible to candidates. If you are not able to see the dropdown due to a browser autofill list appearing, consider disabling autofill in your browser while filling out the posting form.

After selecting from the dropdown, move to the Location Description field and enter the location description as you would like candidates to see it. (Ex. San Francisco, CA, Boston, MA, or Remote)

2. Enter your job description and a job summary. The description will appear on your job listing page and the summary will appear under your job title on the job search page. If you choose not to write a summary we will use the first 150 characters of your job description.

Job description guidelines

- Follow basic grammar rules

- Use proper capitalization

- Avoid writing text in all caps

- Only use acronyms or abbreviations that are widely understood

3. Enter a salary description if available and upload your company’s logo. If your company already has a logo on file it will appear here.

If you need a company name other than that of the company your account is associated with to appear on the posting click “Add an alternate employer name” and enter the appropriate term. Doing this dissociates the listing from your company’s profile on BioSpace and is a great way to list jobs confidentially when required. If your job can be listed under your company name as-is skip this field.

4. Select the appropriate disciplines for your job. You may select up to 9 total disciplines across up to 3 parent categories.

Then, select the lowest required level of education for the role and select the position type that best fits your role.

5. Select how you prefer to receive applications. You can receive them by email, via a company website, stored in ‘Your Jobs’ in your BioSpace employer portal, or offline (you will enter contact information for the person interested candidates should reach out to).

Click “Save and continue”, then review your cart and click “Checkout”. From there select “Pay online” and enter your payment information. After you complete your payment your job will be set live on BioSpace. If you don’t see your job, ensure you have verified your email address by clicking the link in the message you were sent after registering on BioSpace.

