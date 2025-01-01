Enterprise Strategic Operations, Parabilis Medicines

Hannah Walter is Head of Enterprise Strategic Operations at Parabilis Medicines, where she reports to the CEO and works alongside the senior leadership team on the company’s most important strategic priorities. She helps shape company strategy and translate it into execution across Parabilis’ Helicon platform, pipeline and broader business.

Walter’s role spans a range of critical initiatives across the company. During Parabilis’ recent IPO, she was deeply involved in both strategy and execution, from building the company narrative through shaping the investor roadshow and completion of the offering. As Parabilis has scaled, she has been responsible for building governance needed to support pipeline growth and working closely with program teams to ensure alignment as programs advance. Notably, Walter also serves as executive sponsor for Parabilis’ prostate cancer portfolio, providing strategic direction and oversight for the ARON and ERG degrader programs.

Before joining Parabilis, Walter worked in Program and Portfolio Strategy at Moderna, with responsibilities spanning the product life cycle from early research through commercial. She helped shape portfolio prioritization, evaluated new applications of the mRNA technology, and supported U.S. commercial strategy and execution. Previously, Walter was a project leader at Boston Consulting Group, where she advised biopharma, medtech and federal health clients on strategic and operational initiatives, including efforts to improve health outcomes and expand access to care.

Walter holds an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in economics, with honors, from the University of Chicago.

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