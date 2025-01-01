Hajime Yamashita is a Senior Technology & Digital Transformation Leader currently serving as Commercial IT Director for Oncology at AstraZeneca, where he revolutionizes life-changing medicine development by integrating cutting-edge science with digital innovation. With 18+ years of information technology experience, Hajime brings an entrepreneurial mindset and cross-industry expertise to the biopharmaceutical sector. Before joining AstraZeneca, Hajime spent nearly eight years at Eli Lilly and Company, where he held progressively senior positions including Associate Director of USA Commercialization Transformation Capabilities and Global Lead Consultant for Real World Evidence and Analytics Technology. His work at Lilly included implementing AI/ML solutions, advanced analytics, and connected health initiatives that transformed data into actionable patient insights. Hajime’s career demonstrates a consistent focus on leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes. At Lilly Japan, he reported directly to the CTO, leading the creation and implementation of innovative IT strategies. Using Lean Startup methodology, he delivered disruptive innovations in real-world evidence, unstructured data analysis, and customer analytics. His earlier roles at MetLife, AXA Life Insurance, Telstra Corporation, and Optus developed his expertise in data governance, analytics transformation, and enterprise architecture—skills he now applies to healthcare innovation. Throughout his career, Hajime has excelled at aligning management vision with technological capabilities, introducing cutting-edge solutions that deliver measurable business results while keeping patient outcomes at the center of his work. His unique ability to bridge technical expertise with strategic business thinking makes him an invaluable leader in pharmaceutical technology transformation.

As Commercial IT Director for Oncology at AstraZeneca, Hajime Yamashita holds a pivotal leadership position within the company’s Global Commercial IT organization. In this role, Hajime partners directly with the Oncology Business Unit across the globe to drive digital transformation that enhances the development and delivery of cancer treatments. Based in the BioCapital region, Hajime is responsible for developing and implementing technology strategies that align with AstraZeneca’s oncology commercial objectives. He leads initiatives that leverage digital innovation to accelerate the development of life-changing medicines and pioneer advancements in cancer care including Astra Zeneca’s Cell and Gene Therapy Division. Hajime’s position requires him to bridge the gap between scientific research and digital capabilities, ensuring that technological solutions effectively support AstraZeneca’s mission to transform cancer treatment. He collaborates with cross-functional teams spanning research, development, commercial operations, and IT to identify opportunities where digital solutions can enhance patient outcomes and business performance. As a trusted advisor to senior leadership, Hajime guides technology investment decisions, champions innovative digital approaches, and ensures that AstraZeneca’s oncology digital ecosystem remains at the forefront of industry capabilities. His work directly contributes to the company’s ability to bring breakthrough oncology treatments to market efficiently and effectively. Drawing on his extensive experience in advanced analytics, real-world evidence, and digital health, Hajime is pioneering new ways to harness data and technology to improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients while optimizing the commercial success of AstraZeneca’s oncology portfolio.