Associate Director, Biologics Drug Product Development, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Haichen Nie is a recognized leader in pharmaceutical sciences with more than a decade of experience advancing drug products across multiple therapeutic modalities, from early development through clinical development, regulatory submission, and commercialization. He is an Associate Director at Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he leads a team focused on formulation development. Dr. Nie has authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters, received over 1,300 citations, and holds multiple patents. His work has contributed to multiple IND, NDA, and BLA submissions and the successful commercialization of several pharmaceutical products. He received his Ph.D. from Purdue University College of Pharmacy and serves as an adjunct professor at Purdue University and the University of Houston, where he teaches and mentors pharmacy and graduate students. Dr. Nie is highly regarded in both industry and academia for his scientific accomplishments and professional leadership. In 2023, he received the Henk-De-Jong Industrial Research Achievement Award from the International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council, recognizing his significant contributions to excipient technology and innovative excipient applications in pharmaceutical development. In 2025, he received Purdue University College of Pharmacy’s Outstanding Early Career Award and was named a Long Island University 40-Under-40 Alumni Excellence Award recipient for his professional, academic, and community contributions. Beyond industry and academia, Dr. Nie has demonstrated sustained leadership through professional organizations, editorial service, and the U.S. Pharmacopeia, where he chairs a subcommittee focused on complex pharmaceutical excipients. His work bridges pharmaceutical innovation, scientific standards, and education to advance drug development and ultimately benefit patients.

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