In 2014, Greg was diagnosed with DCM and required an ICD. Through genetic testing, it was revealed he had three mutations responsible for his DCM. Many of his relatives carry genetic mutations that can cause DCM. Greg retired from his work as a business entrepreneur and in 2017 he launched the DCM Foundation to bring education, hope, and resources to DCM patients and their family members.

After a period of worsening heart failure, on July 15, 2021, Greg had a successful heart transplant. Greg lives in Dublin, Ohio with his wife Brenda of over 35 years, and together they have three grown children and many wonderful grandchildren.