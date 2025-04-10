Gino Van Heeke, PhD, is the chief scientific officer of LabGenius Therapeutics. He has over 30 years of experience in biologics and small molecule drug discovery and development. He has held leadership roles in both biotech and large pharmaceutical companies, including chief scientific officer at Engitix Ltd and senior director of discovery and early development at Ablynx. Prior to that, he held various senior positions at Novartis, culminating in his role as executive director of biologics.

At LabGenius, Van Heeke leads the company’s scientific strategy and oversees the development of a pipeline of immunotherapies targeting solid tumors. These therapies aim to address on-target, off-tumor toxicity by leveraging avidity-driven selectivity.