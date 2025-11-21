Dr. Gaurav Shah is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage genetic medicines company developing AAV- and LV-based gene therapies for rare, inherited cardiovascular and pediatric diseases. A physician by training with deep expertise in gene therapy, hematology, and rare-disease drug development, Dr. Shah has led Rocket from an early-stage scientific concept to a publicly traded company with multiple clinical programs, pivotal-stage assets, and emerging commercial capabilities. Before founding Rocket, he served in leadership roles at Novartis and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, where he contributed to the development and approval of transformative therapies in oncology and cellular medicine, including the first FDA-approved CAR-T treatment.