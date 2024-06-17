News
Business
Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company, and Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DECA) Enter into a Letter of Intent for a Proposed Business Combination
July 3, 2024
·
20 min read
Drug Development
Semnur Pharma Begins Pivotal Phase III Trial For SP-102 in Patients With Lumbar Radicular Pain/Sciatica
January 7, 2018
·
6 min read
Drug Development
Semnur Announces Successful Phase I/II Trial In Patients With Radicular Pain For Its Lead Product, SP-102
June 26, 2017
·
6 min read
Deals
Sorrento’s Subsidiary Scintilla Pharma Snapped Up Semnur for $200 Million
August 16, 2016
·
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Semnur Files SEC Form D, Notice Of Exempt Offering Of Securities
September 26, 2014
·
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Back Pain Drug Developer Semnur Raises $6 Million
September 26, 2014
·
1 min read
