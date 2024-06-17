Apollomics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to bridging innovation from East and West to discover and develop oncology combination therapies that harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to defeat cancer globally. Apollomics’ existing pipeline consists of development-stage assets including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body’s immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. At Apollomics, we are a purpose driven company imagining a world without cancer. We let science drive our decision making to advance our programs. We believe in the power of partnerships to enhance our pipeline and broaden the patient populations we serve.