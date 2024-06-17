SUBSCRIBE
Lundbeck Acquires Abide Therapeutics for $250M, Gains San Diego Discovery Site
With a $250 million cash down payment, Denmark’s H. Lundbeck A/S snapped up San Diego-based Abide Therapeutics to gain a novel discovery platform and a U.S.-based research hub.
May 6, 2019
2 min read
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Business
Abide Therapeutics Appoints Kevin Finney as President and Chief Operating Officer
January 24, 2019
4 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ABX-1431 in Tourette Syndrome
October 16, 2018
4 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from a Phase 1b Study of ABX-1431 in Tourette Syndrome at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting
April 10, 2018
3 min read
Business
Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772
March 28, 2018
1 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase Ib Study of ABX-1431 in Tourette Syndrome
November 28, 2017
7 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces Dosing Of First Subject In Phase Ib Study Of ABX-1431 In Patients With Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO)
October 10, 2017
4 min read
Business
Abide Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Sapna Srivastava As Chief Financial And Strategy Officer
September 18, 2017
2 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces Dosing Of First Subject In fMRI Imaging Study To Investigate Brain Activity Patterns Associated With ABX-1431
May 10, 2017
5 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces Dosing Of First Patient In Phase Ib Study Of ABX-1431 In Tourette Syndrome And Collaboration With Tourette Association Of America
April 18, 2017
4 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 1b Study To Assess The Effect Of ABX-1431 In Patients With Functional Dyspepsia
December 14, 2016
3 min read
