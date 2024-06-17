News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Abide Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Deals
Lundbeck Acquires Abide Therapeutics for $250M, Gains San Diego Discovery Site
With a $250 million cash down payment, Denmark’s H. Lundbeck A/S snapped up San Diego-based Abide Therapeutics to gain a novel discovery platform and a U.S.-based research hub.
May 6, 2019
·
2 min read
·
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Business
Abide Therapeutics Appoints Kevin Finney as President and Chief Operating Officer
January 24, 2019
·
4 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ABX-1431 in Tourette Syndrome
October 16, 2018
·
4 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from a Phase 1b Study of ABX-1431 in Tourette Syndrome at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting
April 10, 2018
·
3 min read
Business
Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772
March 28, 2018
·
1 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase Ib Study of ABX-1431 in Tourette Syndrome
November 28, 2017
·
7 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces Dosing Of First Subject In Phase Ib Study Of ABX-1431 In Patients With Neuromyelitis Optica (NMO)
October 10, 2017
·
4 min read
Business
Abide Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Sapna Srivastava As Chief Financial And Strategy Officer
September 18, 2017
·
2 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces Dosing Of First Subject In fMRI Imaging Study To Investigate Brain Activity Patterns Associated With ABX-1431
May 10, 2017
·
5 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces Dosing Of First Patient In Phase Ib Study Of ABX-1431 In Tourette Syndrome And Collaboration With Tourette Association Of America
April 18, 2017
·
4 min read
Drug Development
Abide Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed In Phase 1b Study To Assess The Effect Of ABX-1431 In Patients With Functional Dyspepsia
December 14, 2016
·
3 min read
Load More
AWARDS
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details