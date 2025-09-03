Minus80 Monitoring, LLC

ABOUT

Minus80 Monitoring, founded in 2012, is dedicated to serving customers (i.e., academic research, biotech, IVF) nationwide providing essential protection and peace of mind for valuable lab samples and research.

Minus80 Monitoring provides an easy, effective, and economical way to remotely monitor critical parameters for any type of laboratory temperature-controlled storage unit. Whether it’s a freezer, refrigerator, or incubator, gain peace of mind knowing your valuable assets are continuously protected.

Stay informed with continuous, real-time data on temperature, humidity, door open/close data and other critical environmental parameters. Minus80 customers are able to login from anywhere, at any time, through our robust, cloud-based, intuitive platform. With the ability to immediately know of impending loss, your valuable research and sensitive samples are protected from costly damage or degradation. Minus80 helps you safeguard your hard work and intellectual property.

The Minus80 system is designed for ease of use. Minus80 puts the power and control in your hands and eliminates the need for expensive on-site servers that require ongoing maintenance and costly service calls. The Minus80 solution is designed to be administered and managed by onsite personnel from anywhere, with 24/7 Minus80 technical support and comprehensive system oversight.

Choose Minus80 Monitoring and secure your temperature-controlled units with confidence. Minus80 continuously monitors your site for uptime, ensuring your system is always running smoothly and providing peace of mind. Low-cost subscription service, no ongoing maintenance, excellent customer support.