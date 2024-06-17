Phlow
NEWS
As part of the agreement, Phlow will help build the United States’ first Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve, a long-term, national stockpile to secure key ingredients used to manufacture the most essential medicines in the United States.
IN THE PRESS
Phlow™ to Provide Innovative Continuous Manufacturing Research & Development Services for Small Molecule Pharmaceutical Product Development in the Commercial Sector
Phlow Corp., a U.S.-based essential medicines public benefit company, announced strategic alliances with both Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medicines for All Institute and AMPAC Fine Chemicals to provide contract continuous manufacturing research and development services for small molecule pharmaceutical products.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Joins 10 Other Leading Children’s Hospitals and Phlow Corp. to form an Unprecedented Coalition to Deliver Essential Medicines to Address Pediatric Drug Shortages
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles joins in announcing the launch of a groundbreaking Children’s Hospital Coalition: Powered by Phlow™.
Phlow Corp. and USP Announce Strategic Alliance Focused on Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing to Increase Supply of Essential Medicines for U.S. Patients
Phlow Corp., a public benefit essential medicines solutions provider, and the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) today announced a strategic alliance to develop a new laboratory that will certify and validate Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing processes resulting in affordable, high-quality, U.S.-manufactured essential medicines.
Phlow Corporation Awarded $354 Million HHS/ASPR/BARDA Contract to Manufacture Essential Medicines in Shortage
Phlow, a U.S.-based, public benefit drug manufacturing corporation, has received federal government funding of $354 million for advanced manufacturing of America’s most essential medicines at risk of shortage, including medicines for the COVID-19 pandemic response.
