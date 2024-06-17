SUBSCRIBE
Joyn Bio was acquired by Ginkgo Bioworks in 2018.
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2019
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2019,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched* no earlier than 2017.
November 6, 2018
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
  • NextGen Class of 2019
