CEO, Coastar Therapeutics

Eddie Chung is the Founder and CEO of Coastar Therapeutics, a San Diego based biotechnology company pioneering next-generation in vivo delivery platforms for genetic medicine. Raised in a family of nanotechnology pioneers, Eddie earned his Master’s degree in Bioengineering from UC San Diego, co-authoring breakthrough research on single-cell cancer-detecting nanosensors published in Nano Letters. Bridging cutting-edge academic innovation with commercial execution, Eddie brings extensive expertise in process engineering and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC). He has successfully scaled complex nanoparticle formulations from benchtop research to GMP-compliant manufacturing, providing Coastar with a robust engineering foundation. Driven by a mission to democratize precision medicine, Eddie founded Coastar Therapeutics to solve the industry’s “last micron” delivery bottleneck. Under his leadership, Coastar developed proprietary Erythrocyte Derived Membrane (EDM) gene delivery technology, creating “Trojan horse” biomimetic delivery systems that bypass immune clearance to enable affordable, off-the-shelf therapies. Coastar has been selected for premier accelerators including JLABS and Endless Frontier Labs, secured backing from top-tier investors such as Panacea Venture, and appointed 2013 Nobel Laureate Dr. Randy Schekman as Chief Scientific Advisor. Beyond his business leadership, Eddie is an active community builder, having founded the National Tsing Hua University San Diego Alumni Association to help U.S. alumni support each other and collaborate.

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