Common Pitfalls That Delay Regulatory Submissions, and How to Prevent Them

Regulatory change is a constant in early drug development. In recent years, expectations are now more clearly articulated, particularly in areas such as bioanalysis and advanced modalities.

The regulatory landscape is becoming more predictable with advancements, like ICH M10, clearer biomarker validation frameworks, and SEND compliance requirements. Regulators increasingly expect scientific justifications to be built into the initial submission instead of negotiated later. These are not obstacles, but rather a roadmap for development. By integrating regulatory foresight into your earliest study designs, you eliminate the risk of repeated filings, addressing avoidable program inefficiencies before they arise.

Below, we explore common pitfalls of poor regulatory alignment, and how proactive planning can safeguard timelines and enhance submission readiness.

Anchoring Nonclinical Programs to Clinical Objectives

A primary driver of regulatory delay is the initiation of GLP toxicology and safety pharmacology before the Clinical Development Plan (CDP) is finalized. Nonclinical programs must be purpose-built to support the specific first-in-human (FIH) trial design. If the strategy is not clearly defined, the nonclinical program may not adequately support the intended FIH approach, particularly in areas such as study duration, species selection, and the inclusion of relevant biomarkers.

Factors such as the location of the FIH study, Investigational New Drug (IND) or Clinical Trial Application (CTA) pathways, and the selection of healthy volunteers versus patient populations, fundamentally alter data expectations. For example, different regulatory bodies, like the FDA and EMA, maintain distinct requirements for CMC validation, SEND formatting and metabolite characterization (MIST), all of which impact the critical path.

With these factors in mind, nonclinical programs should be planned in alignment with the FIH strategy and anticipated regulatory pathway. If not, protocols finalized without early operational feasibility input from clinical teams may require later amendments and additional regulatory review. Moreover, scientific advice and pre-IND interactions can help secure actionable feedback and alignment on the target product profile (TPP).

Establishing regulatory clarity early in development reduces the likelihood of study redesign, additional data requests, or clinical holds.

Failure to Justify Species Selection Early

Species selection is another area where technical decisions can create avoidable delays. For small molecules, ICH M3(R2) mandates safety evaluation in both rodent and non-rodent species, with comparative metabolism, pharmacology, and systemic exposure serving as the primary drivers of relevance. For biologics, ICH S6(R1) dictates that species selection must be based on pharmacological relevance, including target sequence homology, tissue cross-reactivity, and binding affinity. In many cases, a single relevant species, often a nonhuman primate (NHP), may be sufficient if it is the only relevant species.

In practice, this justification must be established before the IND-enabling program is initiated, and before submission timelines are locked. Selecting a species based on historical precedent rather than cross-species metabolite profiling or target ortholog functionality can limit regulatory flexibility. Late-stage discovery of a unique human metabolite or a lack of target engagement in the chosen species introduces significant translational risk, potentially necessitating bridging studies or leading to a clinical hold.

Species selection must therefore be anchored in in vitro-in vivo correlation (IVIVC), metabolic pathways, and established regulatory precedents from the outset. Proactive alignment ensures the nonclinical data package provides a reliable safety margin for human dose escalation, preventing the need for costly, mid-development pivots.

Overlooking Test Article and CMC Constraints

Delays in IND and CTA filings frequently stem from logistical assumptions rather than flaws in study design. Material requirements for pivotal nonclinical programs are frequently under-estimated due to the compounding effects of dosing volumes, formulation losses, and animal growth curves. If material shortages occur, the resulting impact on timelines can force study postponement or redesign.

Batch variability presents additional risk. Differences in impurity profile, particle size, or manufacturing process can alter exposure and necessitate bridging pharmacokinetic assessments. Unexplained variability may also prompt additional regulatory review. Import/export licensing requirements and CITES permits for certain materials can also extend timelines if not secured in advance.

These are planning oversights, and not scientific failures. Confirming manufacturing consistency, documenting material characteristics, and building realistic material buffers into timelines help mitigate these risks.

Delaying Formulation and Analytical Readiness

Formulation feasibility is frequently assumed rather than stress-tested under study conditions. High-dose toxicology studies can push the limits of solubility and dosing volume; discovering these limitations shortly before safety assessment initiation can necessitate pivots in the dosing strategy that compromise both budgets and timelines.

Conversely, introducing unnecessary complexity in early clinical formulation can slow FIH progress when simpler approaches, such as powder-in-capsule or solution-in-bottle, would suffice for early-phase safety assessment.

Bioanalytical readiness carries parallel risks. Validated assays are foundational to regulatory acceptance, and analytical ranges must be calibrated to encompass the full spectrum of anticipated clinical and nonclinical exposures. For biologics and advanced modalities, the technical requirements are even more stringent. Immunogenicity assays, anti-drug antibody (ADA) strategies, receptor occupancy (RO) methods, or qPCR assays for cell and gene therapies must be fully developed and validated before pivotal safety studies begin.

Under ICH M10, these harmonized documentation standards have eliminated previous regional flexibilities, making early analytical precision a prerequisite for optimal filing.

Overcomplicating Studies and Communication Gaps

There is a natural inclination to maximize data extraction from every pivotal safety study. However, overloading these studies with loosely justified additional endpoints can compromise the interpretability of core safety data. Regulators prioritize clarity of purpose; these studies are primarily designed to establish safety margins (NOAEL) and identify target organ toxicity, rather than to resolve every mechanistic uncertainty.

Cross-functional communication is equally important. Nonclinical findings must actively inform the CDP. For instance, a signal in a safety pharmacology study might necessitate integrated cardiovascular monitoring in the FIH protocol, or a genotoxic finding may require a reassessment of the target patient population.

When these critical technical discussions occur in silos, or too late in the development cycle, protocol amendments often become unavoidable. Under many regulatory frameworks, such amendments require formal review, which can significantly extend submission timelines. Proactive dialogue between nonclinical, clinical, CMC, and regulatory teams is essential to eliminate surprises and ensure a seamless regulatory submission.

Conclusion: Designing Programs With Intent

Drug development programs that reach the clinic on schedule are distinguished by proactive planning and cross-functional alignment. IND and CTA delays are rarely caused by regulators imposing new expectations; more often, they result from programs not being constructed to meet expectations from the outset. Regulatory foresight, disciplined planning, and transparent communication across functions help maintain momentum.

An integrated development model aligning nonclinical, CMC, bioanalysis, clinical, and regulatory strategies reduces handoffs and ensures that every technical decision is aligned with the requirements for a defensible filing.

At Altasciences, this integrated continuity allows potential risks to be identified earlier, strategies to be aligned globally, and regulatory narratives to be built in parallel with data generation. Instead of reactive problem-solving, we practice strategic foresight, ensuring your program is built on a foundation of technical and regulatory readiness.

If you would like to discuss how this approach can strengthen the defensibility of your development program and streamline your path to the clinic, our regulatory and scientific teams are available to discuss your next steps.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking drug development partner helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies move faster and make confident early-phase decisions. For over 30 years, Altasciences has supported sponsors through its acceleration platform—designed to reduce complexity, streamline development, and enable programs to reach critical value-inflection points sooner, without compromising quality or scientific integrity.

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