Christina Weng

Chief Medical Officer, Pelage Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Weng is the Chief Medical Officer of Pelage, a regenerative medicine biotech developing first-in-class treatments for hair loss in men and women. She is a physician-scientist, entrepreneur, and board-certified dermatologist with a faculty appointment at Harvard Medical School.

Christina leads clinical development strategy and supports Pelage’s corporate and business strategy. She is advancing the development of PP405, a first-in-class regenerative therapy for androgenetic alopecia (pattern hair loss) designed to reactivate dormant hair follicle stem cells and restore the body’s natural ability to grow hair. Across clinical programs, Christina provides strategic direction and leadership for R&D, including preclinical development, execution and communication of clinical programs, management of Clinical Advisory Boards and KOLs, interactions with investors and strategics, and assessment of markets and competitive intelligence.

She is on the Board of Directors for the Dermatology Innovation Forum and Dermatology Summit. Dr. Weng has an undergraduate degree from the California Institute of Technology, her medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and she completed dermatology residency and fellowship at Harvard.

Follow her on LinkedIn.