Caroline Loew, Ph.D., is chief executive officer of Mural Oncology. She joined in 2023 to lead its spinout to form an independent publicly-traded company last November. Loew’s biopharmaceutical career spans more than 25 years of drug development and commercialization experience. She most recently served as president and CEO at Glympse Bio, a privately held biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Mass. Prior to Glympse Bio, Loew was vice president and head of R&D Strategy and Planning at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). At BMS, she led portfolio strategy and operations in a broad role that included delivering strong competitive positioning for the Immuno-Oncology, Immunoscience, Fibrosis and Cardiovascular portfolios, as well as a fit-for-purpose operating model. Loew joined BMS following leadership roles at Merck and PhRMA, where she led market access, commercial portfolio management, and regulatory policy.