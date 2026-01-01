Vice President, CMC, Abcentra

Caitlin Prendes is vice president of CMC at Abcentra, where she leads end-to-end CMC strategy spanning development, manufacturing, quality and clinical supply. A scientist, inventor and biotech executive, she has built her career translating novel biologics from early development into clinical and commercial medicines. Previously, Prendes served as CMC lead and senior director of process development and formulations at Synthekine. Joining as an early employee, she built from the ground up a multidisciplinary organization of approximately 20 people and integrated laboratory capabilities spanning mammalian and microbial process development, analytical development and formulation. She led CMC strategy and CDMO management, authored CMC regulatory submissions and agency responses for a portfolio of novel biologics. At Boehringer Ingelheim’s Fremont site, Prendes led a downstream process engineering team responsible for lifecycle management of late-stage and commercial biologics. At HCW Biologics, she built the purification development function from the ground up and co-invented novel chromatography technology that she subsequently implemented in GMP manufacturing for a therapeutic that advanced into the clinic. Prendes began her career as lead purification scientist for ALT-803, now commercialized as ANKTIVA. She developed the purification process that was ultimately commercialized, led its technology transfer and Phase 3 manufacturing supply, and initiated CMC preparations for the BLA. Across her career, Prendes has contributed to numerous successful regulatory submissions and co-authored scientific research spanning multiple biologic modalities and therapeutic programs. She holds an MBA from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.

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