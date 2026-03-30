Best Practices for Podcasting and Video
BioSpace Tips and Tricks to Optimize Recordings
Lighting
- If you have a ring light, use it! Position the ring light so it’s centered around your face.
- Have a light source positioned in front of your face, like a lamp.
- If you’re seated facing a window, be aware of how natural light in the room casts shadows on your face.
- Avoid being directly backlit, or having bright light sources behind you, as it will make your face look dark.
Sound
- Use headphones for your recording. Plug-in or Bluetooth headphones both work. Ensure you have selected it as the source for audio on your computer.
- If you have a professional recording microphone, use it! Ensure you have selected it as the source for microphone on your computer.
Camera
- Most laptop cameras work just fine.
- Ensure that the camera angle is level with your face.
- To get a good angle on a laptop camera, use a laptop stand so that the camera is level with your eyes, or place a laptop on top of a stack of books to elevate it.
- Frame your face so that it is in the center. Your face, neck and tops of your shoulders should be visible.
Background
- In general, the best option for video quality is to use a real background with good lighting without any filters, as this creates the most natural and professional look.
- If a real background isn’t possible, a blurred background is the safest alternative.
- If virtual backgrounds are necessary, we recommend using a simple, neutral background, ensuring good front lighting, and avoiding busy patterns or colors that are similar to skin or hair tones.
- Virtual backgrounds should be used as a last resort, as they can sometimes cause distortion around the edges of the face and hair, especially with lower-quality cameras or uneven lighting. Corporate branding or logos can be added in post-production.
Internet
- Close any unnecessary programs running on your computer, or any unnecessary open tabs in your Internet browser. This helps improve performance and prevents any lags in the recording.
- Ensure you have a strong internet connection so your audio and video is not disrupted.