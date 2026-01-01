Senior Director, Team Lead & Chief of Staff, Marea Therapeutics

Beryl Cummings is a geneticist with experience in company creation, program leadership, and clinical development. She trained at Harvard Medical School and the Broad Institute, where her research spearheaded the use of transcriptome sequencing to improve diagnosis of rare genetic diseases, a publication cited over 900 times to date. Cummings began her industry career at Maze Therapeutics, where she was an early hire and helped build the company’s approach to genetically informed target discovery and validation. She later joined Third Rock Ventures, where she contributed to the formation of Trace Neuroscience and Marea Therapeutics. As part of Marea’s founding team, she helped build the company from its early scientific concept through the in-licensing of its lead program, $190M in financing, and company launch. Cummings then joined Marea as an operator leading cross-functional drug development programs and overseeing the use of human genetics across the company’s portfolio. She has led two programs through major clinical milestones, including first clinical proof of mechanism for MAR001, a first in class ANGPTL4 antibody, which resulted in a first-author publication in The Lancet, and the advancement of MAR002, growth hormone receptor antagonist, from development candidate to proof of mechanism.

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