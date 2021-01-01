Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, Enliven Therapeutics

Ben is the Chief Financial Officer, and Head of Corporate Development at Enliven Therapeutics, where he has helped build the company into a well-capitalized, Nasdaq-listed precision medicine company. Since joining Enliven in 2021, he has supported its public-company merger, multiple major financings, and the strategy underpinning advancement of lead CML program ELVN-001 toward Phase 3. Prior to joining Enliven, Ben spent nearly a decade as a Healthcare Investment Banker at Goldman Sachs advising biopharmaceutical and life sciences management teams and boards, and executing a broad range of strategic and financing transactions. He successfully executed over 50 deals, including over $75 billion in M&A, equity and debt financings.

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