Arthur Kuan

Chairman, President & CEO, CG Oncology

Arthur serves as Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at CG Oncology. Having lost his father to cancer, CG Oncology’s mission to develop bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients afflicted with bladder cancer is personal for him. In 2024, Arthur was recognized by EY as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Southwest Award winner. This award recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. Arthur was previously named a Forbes 30 Under 30 featured honoree in healthcare. Additionally, Arthur is a member of the Board of Directors for the Lustgarten Foundation, the world’s largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research. At Moffitt Cancer Center, Arthur serves on the IP Commercialization Strategy Committee. Arthur is a Founding Member of Ally Bridge Group, a global healthcare-focused investment platform, and played an active role in managing the fund’s portfolio companies. Previously, Arthur was a member of Themes Investment Partners, a Private Equity fund, as well as Dinova Capital, a MedTech incubator fund. Arthur received his M.S. in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University and his B.A. in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania.

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