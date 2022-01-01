Andrew Barnhill serves as Head of Policy and Government Affairs for IQVIA. He leads the company’s engagements with governments, policy think tanks, and trade associations. He is responsible for assessing political risks for the company (under the leadership of the General Counsel) and providing policy analysis to IQVIA business units while also representing the company in government policy engagements. Most recently, Andrew was named to The Hill’s Top Lobbyists in 2022, 2023, and 2024, for the corporate category and was named one of Washington’s 500 Most Influential People by Washingtonian magazine in 2024 and 2025. Earlier in his career, Andrew built the public affairs function at BioDelivery Sciences International. For many years, Andrew served as Director of Federal Policy for GlaxoSmithKline. At GSK, Andrew was responsible for policy development and internal and external thought leadership on federal issues. Andrew is also Adjunct Professor of the Practice at New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service where he teaches health policy and policy ethics. Andrew began his career on Capitol Hill before working at a national lobbying firm. He is a member of the Economic Club of Washington and on the board of directors of the North Carolina Life Sciences Association. Andrew obtained a Master’s degree from Duke University and a law degree from the University of North Carolina.

