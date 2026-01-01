Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Azalea Therapeutics

Anastasiia Kamenska, PhD, is vice president of corporate strategy at Azalea Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering in vivo precision genome engineering. After helping co-build Azalea over two years at Third Rock Ventures, she joined the executive leadership team full time in January 2026, following the company’s announcement of $82 million in combined Seed and Series A financing. Kamenska leads corporate strategy, portfolio prioritization and business development as Azalea advances its Enveloped Delivery Vehicle platform. The technology, developed from the laboratory of Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, is designed for programmable gene insertion at a precise location in the genome inside the patient’s body. Kamenska previously was director of corporate strategy at Novartis’ global headquarters in Switzerland, where she led enterprise strategy for advanced technology platforms, including cell, gene and RNA therapies, and supported a major gene therapy acquisition. Novartis nominated her as a Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star in May 2023, and she was named one of Venture Capital Journal’s 40 Under 40 VC Rising Stars. She began her career as a management consultant advising companies on commercial strategy and asset prioritization. A native of Ukraine, Kamenska earned a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Cambridge, where she studied the regulation of gene expression as a Gates Scholar.

Follow her on LinkedIn.