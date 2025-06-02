Amit Patel is the vice president of Strategic Initiatives and Operations, Enterprise Medical Solutions at Indegene. Previously, he served as a partner at Medical Marketing Economics, LLC, a strategic pricing consulting and research firm.

Dr. Patel is a biopharma market access, pricing and reimbursement expert who helps biopharmaceutical companies in developing optimal launch, market access, pricing and reimbursement strategies and tactics. He has experience in a broad array of disease and therapeutic areas involving large and small molecules. With training in pharmacy, pharmaceutical marketing and marketing research, Dr. Patel leads projects that help examine product-level clinical and economic value, demand, pricing and sales.

Dr. Patel has several peer-reviewed publications and has published in multiple areas including physician and patient decision-making, health economics, price controls, customer relationship marketing, marketing ethics and policy. He has adjunct professor positions at the University of Mississippi and the University of Southern California.

Dr. Patel holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Mumbai, MET Institute of Pharmacy; an MS in Pharmaceutical Marketing from St. John’s University, New York; and a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Mississippi.