Parastoo Khoshakhlagh is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and co-founder of GCTx, a pioneering biotech company built on technology she co-invented during her postdoctoral research in Professor George Church’s Lab at Harvard Medical School. Her work has been recognized in Nature Biotechnology and GCTx has earned numerous prestigious awards, including grants from the Harvard Biomedical Blavatnik Accelerator in 2017 and 2018, the Massachusetts Life Sciences Innovation Day Prize in 2018, and honors in the Harvard President’s Innovation Challenge in 2019 and MIT 100K in 2020. GCTx’s technology was also highlighted in a Nature Biotechnology News Feature and on CBS’s 60 Minutes.