Chris Gibson, Ph.D., is the Co-Founder and CEO of Recursion.

Chris developed the technology and approach that seeded Recursion as part of his MD/PhD work in the lab of Co-Founder Dr. Dean Li (current President of Merck Research Labs) while at the University of Utah. After completing his Ph.D., Chris left medical school to build Recursion into the rapidly growing company it is today. Chris is a graduate of Rice University with degrees in bioengineering and management.

Chris serves on the Board of BioHive, the public-private partnership driving expansion of Utah’s life-science ecosystem, the fastest growing in the nation. Chris is also active as an advisor and mentor, both formally and informally, of many young biotech founders. Chris enjoys cycling on both the road and the trails that cut through Utah’s great wilderness, as well as spending time with family.