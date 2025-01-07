Erica Fox has built a career focused on people, teams, technology and impact, with over 25 years of experience spanning HR, analytics, strategy, operations, organizational development and large-scale change management. Erica joined Recursion from Primer.ai, where she served as Chief People Officer. Prior to Primer, Erica spent 15 years at Google leading and contributing to major people and culture initiatives that enabled the company to scale dramatically and successfully. Her Google experience included various leadership roles focused on analytics, employee learning, manager enablement, leadership development, organizational design and teaming.

Pre-Google, Erica spent 10 years in management consulting and market research with a specialty in telecommunications in Latin America and Asia Pacific. Erica has a B.A. from Harvard University, and conducted post-graduate studies in political science at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. She completed a Fulbright Scholarship in Chile and is a Hudson certified executive coach. She enjoys most activities in the mountains, wishes for more opportunities to go sailing, and loves reading as much as she can.