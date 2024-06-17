SUBSCRIBE
Intelligencia AI™ leads the way in leveraging data science, biomedical expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) to address significant challenges in the pharmaceutical industry. These challenges include lengthy drug development timelines, excessive costs, and unsustainable return on investment (ROI). Its suite of AI-powered solutions delivers actionable insights crucial in mitigating risks associated with drug development by providing an accurate, unbiased assessment of a drug’s probability of success.

Founded in 2017, Intelligencia AI is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in San Francisco, CA, and Athens, Greece, and employs 110 individuals globally. Visit intelligencia.ai to discover more.

180 Varick Street, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10014
Tel: (212) 653-8329
Patented AI Platform Identifies Promising Early-Stage BioPharma Assets and Companies
Fierce competition. Thin pipelines. Patent cliffs. The stakes are sky-high for pharmaceutical companies and investors alike.
April 3, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Dimitrios Skaltsas, Bara Badwan, Panos Karelis
Intelligencia AI Awarded U.S. Patent for Its Accurate and Transparent Probability of Drug Success Assessments
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Intelligencia AI Ranks No. 90 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies Leading health tech and AI company with two-year revenue growth of 184%
March 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Health Tech Company Intelligencia AI Appoints Scientific Advisory Board Chair
November 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read