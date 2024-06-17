Intelligencia AI™ leads the way in leveraging data science, biomedical expertise and artificial intelligence (AI) to address significant challenges in the pharmaceutical industry. These challenges include lengthy drug development timelines, excessive costs, and unsustainable return on investment (ROI). Its suite of AI-powered solutions delivers actionable insights crucial in mitigating risks associated with drug development by providing an accurate, unbiased assessment of a drug’s probability of success.

Founded in 2017, Intelligencia AI is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in San Francisco, CA, and Athens, Greece, and employs 110 individuals globally. Visit intelligencia.ai to discover more.