LabVantage BioTech360: Transforming Scientific Data into Actionable Insight

Inside the white paper, you will learn how to:



Bring together data from genomics, proteomics, antibody research, chemistry, and laboratory operations

Connect internal research data with trusted public sources, including UniProt, PDB, and ChEMBL

Use knowledge graphs and semantic search to uncover relationships that are otherwise difficult to find

Create a more consistent view of scientific terms and data across teams and disciplines

Support FAIR data principles so information is easier to find, access, share, and reuse

Connect discovery data with LabVantage LIMS to carry scientific context into laboratory workflows

Explore specialised capabilities for antibody research, molecular and synthetic biology, and cheminformatics

See how BioTech360 supports real research use cases, including antibody development and plasmid construct management

BioTech360 is designed to help research teams spend less time searching for information and more time using it. For organizations looking to make their data more useful, connected, and ready for the next stage of scientific discovery, this white paper provides a practical starting point.