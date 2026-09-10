LabVantage BioTech360: Transforming Scientific Data into Actionable Insight
About the White Paper
Scientific teams are not short of data. The challenge is making sense of it.
Research findings often sit in separate systems, files, and databases. This makes it difficult to see relationships between experiments, reuse existing knowledge, or make confident decisions quickly.
This white paper looks at how LabVantage BioTech360 helps life sciences organizations bring their scientific data into one connected environment.
Research findings often sit in separate systems, files, and databases. This makes it difficult to see relationships between experiments, reuse existing knowledge, or make confident decisions quickly.
This white paper looks at how LabVantage BioTech360 helps life sciences organizations bring their scientific data into one connected environment.
Inside the white paper, you will learn how to:
- Bring together data from genomics, proteomics, antibody research, chemistry, and laboratory operations
- Connect internal research data with trusted public sources, including UniProt, PDB, and ChEMBL
- Use knowledge graphs and semantic search to uncover relationships that are otherwise difficult to find
- Create a more consistent view of scientific terms and data across teams and disciplines
- Support FAIR data principles so information is easier to find, access, share, and reuse
- Connect discovery data with LabVantage LIMS to carry scientific context into laboratory workflows
- Explore specialised capabilities for antibody research, molecular and synthetic biology, and cheminformatics
- See how BioTech360 supports real research use cases, including antibody development and plasmid construct management
BioTech360 is designed to help research teams spend less time searching for information and more time using it. For organizations looking to make their data more useful, connected, and ready for the next stage of scientific discovery, this white paper provides a practical starting point.