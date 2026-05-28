From Insoluble to Indispensable: Inclusion Bodies in Modern Biologics Development

ABOUT THE WHITE PAPER

As biologics become more complex and development timelines more compressed, drug developers and their strategic partners need expression strategies that are not only scientifically sound — but scalable, economical, and built for commercial reality.

Inclusion bodies (IBs), which are dense protein aggregates formed during microbial expression, have long been viewed as a process complication. For the right molecules and programs, they are increasingly recognized as a deliberate, high-yield production strategy. When applied strategically, an IB-based approach can unlock higher yields, simplified downstream purification, and a more reliable path to manufacturable, commercial-scale supply (with significant implications for both development timelines and cost of goods).

This white paper outlines the key questions to ask when evaluating whether an inclusion body strategy is right for your program and what it takes to derisk the path from early screening through regulatory filing and commercial scale.

Whether you are making a technical CMC decision or a strategic pipeline investment, this paper gives you the framework to move forward with confidence. It was developed in partnership with experts at AGC Biologics’ Center of Excellence for Microbial Systems and Services in Heidelberg, Germany — a site with 40 years of experience advancing microbial programs from early development into late-phase and commercial manufacturing stages.