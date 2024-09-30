ABOUT THE WEBINAR
Are you eager to enter the exciting world of biotechnology? Whether you’re considering the next steps after your undergrad or master’s program or feeling overwhelmed by the competitive job market, this webinar will provide you with practical strategies and insights to break into the biotech industry with confidence. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain knowledge from various industry experts and walk away with the tools you need to navigate this ever-evolving industry.
The Collaboratory Career Hub, Co-Founder; Recruitomics Consulting, Founder and CEO
Carina Clingman, Ph.D., is the founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, an online community for people interested in working in biotech. She’s also the founder and CEO of Recruitomics Consulting, which specializes in talent acquisition and talent strategy for startup biotechs. Listen to the Biotech Career Coach podcast, learn about joining the career hub or send questions to hello@collaboratorycareerhub.com.
Carina Clingman, Ph.D., is the founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, an online community for people interested in working in biotech. She’s also the founder and CEO of Recruitomics Consulting, which specializes in talent acquisition and talent strategy for startup biotechs. Listen to the Biotech Career Coach podcast, learn about joining the career hub or send questions to hello@collaboratorycareerhub.com.
Chantal Dresner
Vice President of Marketing, BioSpace
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.