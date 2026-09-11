Powering the Future of Advanced Therapeutics Manufacturing with AI-Enabled Laboratory Orchestration

About the White Paper

Commercializing cell and gene therapies is pushing biopharma infrastructure to its breaking point. With manufacturing capacity trailing demand by roughly 500% and development costs averaging nearly $2 billion per therapy, manual batch tracking and disconnected informatics platforms can no longer keep pace.



Generic AI cannot bridge this gap because it lacks laboratory context. This white paper breaks down how governed, AI-driven orchestration unites disparate systems, accelerates release timelines, and protects regulatory compliance.



