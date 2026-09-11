Powering the Future of Advanced Therapeutics Manufacturing with AI-Enabled Laboratory Orchestration
About the White Paper
Commercializing cell and gene therapies is pushing biopharma infrastructure to its breaking point. With manufacturing capacity trailing demand by roughly 500% and development costs averaging nearly $2 billion per therapy, manual batch tracking and disconnected informatics platforms can no longer keep pace.
Generic AI cannot bridge this gap because it lacks laboratory context. This white paper breaks down how governed, AI-driven orchestration unites disparate systems, accelerates release timelines, and protects regulatory compliance.
Generic AI cannot bridge this gap because it lacks laboratory context. This white paper breaks down how governed, AI-driven orchestration unites disparate systems, accelerates release timelines, and protects regulatory compliance.
What you will discover inside:
- The real bottlenecks in CGT scale-up: See why high process variability, paper-heavy documentation, and fragmented software tools create severe operational drag across production lines
- Faster, proactive deviation triage: Discover how agentic AI flags unexpected trends early and cuts investigation cycles, eliminating chronic backlogs of open quality events
- Defensible regulatory compliance: Learn how governed orchestration creates continuous, contextualized audit trails that align with FDA documentation expectations for BLA filings
- Concrete operational returns: Review industry benchmarks showing how automating routine laboratory workflows can unlock 25% to 40% of operational capacity and generate 6% to 8% in cost savings
- The human-in-the-loop requirement: Understand why AI should function as a high-speed data coordinator, keeping critical batch release decisions firmly with qualified human scientists
- Purpose-built orchestration with LabVantage CORTEX: Explore how embedding AI directly into your laboratory informatics foundation turns scattered analytical data into clear operational decisions
Built for laboratory managers, quality leaders, and operations executives in advanced therapeutics, this report provides a clear blueprint to scale throughput without sacrificing data integrity or patient safety.