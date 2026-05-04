White Paper: Rethinking Sterilization: From EtO to Innovation

ABOUT THE WHITE PAPER

In this white paper you will explore the future of sterilization technologies, specifically why vaporized hydrogen peroxide and saturated steam are shaping up as the most reliable alternatives to ethylene oxide.

For decades, EtO has been the backbone of medical device sterilization. But things are changing — fast. And those changes have real consequences for manufacturers, regulators, and most importantly, for patients.

Currently, about 50% of all medical devices worldwide are sterilized using EtO. The reason is clear — it works. EtO is effective for devices that can’t tolerate heat or moisture, and it penetrates complex geometries extremely well.

But that strength also comes with serious challenges. EtO residues and emissions are harmful to people and the environment. And that’s why we’re at a turning point.

Learn how Fedegari, a global leader in sterilization expertise, has developed a vH2O2 Sterilization process which is proven to be a safe, effective, and customizable alternative method.