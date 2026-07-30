WEBINAR - Beyond Eto: Mastering Sterilization Complexity in Real Medical Device Applications
ABOUT THE WEBINAR
As regulatory and environmental pressures drive the search for alternatives to ethylene oxide (EtO), medical device manufacturers face the challenge of developing sterilization processes that maintain sterility assurance, material compatibility, and regulatory compliance. In this webinar, Fedegari experts explore how a process-driven approach—including real-world case studies, validation strategies, and vaporized hydrogen peroxide (vH₂O₂) applications—can help manufacturers successfully transition from laboratory feasibility to commercial production.
Learning Objectives
- Understand the challenges of replacing EtO for complex medical devices with diverse materials, geometries, and packaging configurations.
- Explore how vaporized hydrogen peroxide (vH₂O₂) can be evaluated as an alternative sterilization technology for suitable applications.
- Learn key considerations for developing and validating sterilization cycles, including material compatibility, sterilant penetration, residual management, and packaging interactions.
- Discover how laboratory feasibility studies can be translated into scalable, compliant manufacturing processes.