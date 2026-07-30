WEBINAR - Beyond Eto: Mastering Sterilization Complexity in Real Medical Device Applications

ABOUT THE WEBINAR

As regulatory and environmental pressures drive the search for alternatives to ethylene oxide (EtO), medical device manufacturers face the challenge of developing sterilization processes that maintain sterility assurance, material compatibility, and regulatory compliance. In this webinar, Fedegari experts explore how a process-driven approach—including real-world case studies, validation strategies, and vaporized hydrogen peroxide (vH₂O₂) applications—can help manufacturers successfully transition from laboratory feasibility to commercial production.

Learning Objectives

