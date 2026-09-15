Synthetic DNA manufacturing process: Safe, scalable and GMP-ready DNA
Deep-dive into 4basebio’s cell-free DNA manufacturing process: A safe, scalable and GMP-ready alternative to traditional plasmid DNA.
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As genetic medicines and vaccines advance, traditional plasmid DNA manufacturing is increasingly strained by long timelines, complex quality control, and safety risks tied to bacterial fermentation. A cell-free, synthetic DNA approach is emerging as a practical alternative, designed to improve scalability, consistency, and regulatory readiness while reducing impurity risk.
By eliminating bacterial hosts, antibiotic resistance genes, and endotoxins, this cell-free manufacturing process simplifies downstream processing and enables faster turnaround times. High-yield enzymatic amplification supports complex and repetitive sequences without the variability commonly associated with plasmid-based manufacturing, while a streamlined, risk-based QC strategy aligns with modern GMP expectations. Together, these advances point to a more robust foundation for advanced therapies, supporting faster development without compromising safety or compliance.
Explore the full paper to understand how synthetic, GMP-ready DNA is reshaping manufacturing strategies for next-generation therapeutics.
Explore the full paper to understand how synthetic, GMP-ready DNA is reshaping manufacturing strategies for next-generation therapeutics.