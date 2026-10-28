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Press Releases

PacBio to Participate in Upcoming November 2026 Investor Conferences

October 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Monday, November 9, 2026: UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 5:00PM ET.
  • Monday, November 16, 2026: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK. Management will participate in 1x1 investor meetings.
  • Wednesday, November 18, 2026: Stephens NASH26 Conference in Nashville, TN. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 3:45pm ET.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com


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