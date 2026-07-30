Liraglutide Combination Products Incorporating Stevanato Group’s Alina® Pen Injector Received Marketing Authorizations in Multiple European Countries

The regulatory approvals cover therapies for diabetes and weight management, further expanding the commercial adoption of Stevanato Group's proprietary Alina® pen injector platform across Europe.

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, today announced that liraglutide-based combination products incorporating Stevanato Group’s proprietary Alina® pen injector platform have received marketing authorizations in Europe. The authorizations relate to finished combination products held by the respective Marketing Authorization Holders.

The approved configurations include Alina® 30, developed for liraglutide-based therapies for diabetes, and Alina® 50, designed for liraglutide-based weight management applications. Both variants are part of Stevanato Group's broader Alina® variable-dose pen injector platform, which offers multiple pre-configured variants for GLP-1s and other injectable therapies.

Alina® features a dial-a-dose mechanism with visual, audible, and tactile feedback during dose selection and injection, and compatibility with ISO standard 3 mL glass cartridges. The platform has been designed to support manufacturing scalability, and integration into existing pharmaceutical fill and finish and final assembly supply chains.

“We are pleased to see Alina® incorporated into liraglutide-based therapies that have received marketing authorizations in multiple European markets,” said Michele Monico, President of Drug Delivery Systems & In Vitro Diagnostics at Stevanato Group. “This achievement highlights our commitment to support customers throughout their product journey, from development to commercialization. As demand for treatments addressing diabetes and weight management continues to grow, we are proud to provide drug delivery solutions that help enable broader patient access to these therapies.”

These authorizations come at a time when injectable therapies are playing an increasingly important role in healthcare, driven by the ongoing expansion of GLP-1 treatments and the broader shift towards patient-centric models of care and self-administration. Through its proprietary device portfolio – including Alina® (variable-dose, pen injector), Deora™ (fixed-dose, pen injector), Aidaptus® (autoinjector) and Vertiva® (on-body delivery system) – Stevanato Group is expanding its drug delivery capabilities to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing next-generation therapies. Alina® is manufactured within Stevanato Group's Drug Delivery Systems operations and leverages the Company's integrated expertise across pharmaceutical glass containers, engineering technologies, analytical services and device manufacturing. The platform has been designed to offer pharmaceutical partners a flexible and production-ready solution capable of supporting commercial-scale deployment.

“Drug delivery systems are playing an increasingly strategic role in the success of injectable therapies,” Monico added. “The rapid growth of biologics, GLP-1 therapies, and self-administration is reshaping how pharmaceutical companies approach product development and commercialization. As a result, demand is increasing for integrated solutions that combine device innovation, manufacturing expertise, and supply chain reliability. We believe our broad portfolio of drug delivery platforms, supported by our end-to-end capabilities, positions Stevanato Group well to support this evolution.”

About Alina®

Alina® is a variable-dose, disposable pen injector platform designed for subcutaneous drug delivery. The platform can accommodate doses from 0.01 mL up to 0.75 mL and includes multiple pre-configured variants developed for GLP-1 and other injectable therapies. Alina® combines familiar handling, enhanced dose readability and flexible customization options to support a wide range of therapeutic requirements. For more information: Alina® Variable Pen Injector Platform.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit: www.stevanatogroup.com.

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