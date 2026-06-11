FDA Grants Priority Review for Genentech’s Tecentriq for a Certain Type of Stage III Colon Cancer

Filing acceptance is based on the Phase III Alliance ATOMIC study showing Tecentriq plus chemotherapy reduced recurrence or death risk by 50% versus chemotherapy alone

Nearly one in three patients with stage III colon cancer relapse within five years, highlighting a critical need for new adjuvant treatment options

If approved, Tecentriq plus chemotherapy could provide a new standard of care for the treatment of stage III dMMR/MSI-H colon cancer after surgery

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RHHBY--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) filing for adjuvant Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) and Tecentriq Hybreza® (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs) in combination with chemotherapy in stage III deficient DNA mismatch repair (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) colon cancer, a type of tumor characterized by high mutation rates. The FDA has granted Priority Review and is expected to make a decision on the approval by October 9, 2026.

“This filing acceptance brings us closer to establishing adjuvant Tecentriq plus chemotherapy as a new standard of care for certain types of early colon cancer," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “The ATOMIC results demonstrate that Tecentriq plus chemotherapy can substantially reduce the risk of disease recurrence or death, helping more patients remain cancer-free following surgery.”

"One in three patients with stage III colon cancer will relapse within five years, underscoring the need for new adjuvant treatment options,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO, Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “This milestone represents a critical step toward a reality where treatment is tailored to a patient’s specific tumor biology from the very beginning, giving them a better chance of preventing a recurrence."

The application is based on the landmark ATOMIC study, recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine. ATOMIC demonstrated that adding Tecentriq to standard FOLFOX6 chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 50%, compared to chemotherapy alone for people with stage III dMMR colon cancer, determined by an immunohistochemistry test, such as the VENTANA® MMR RxDx Panel. The 36-month disease-free survival was 86% for Tecentriq combined with FOLFOX6 compared with 76% in the FOLFOX6 alone group. The safety profile was consistent with previous studies of Tecentriq and FOLFOX6.

Colon cancer remains one of the world's most common and deadliest tumors. Over one million people are diagnosed globally each year, and despite surgery and chemotherapy, approximately 30% of stage III patients relapse within five years. Approximately 15% of colon cancer patients present with dMMR/MSI-H tumors, which indicate a higher mutation rate and thus have the potential to respond to immunotherapy.

The ATOMIC study was sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and conducted by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology in partnership with Genentech and the Arbeitsgemeinschaft Internistische Onkologie (AIO) group in Germany. It highlights Genentech’s commitment to working alongside leading academic groups to tackle some of the most challenging cancers.

About the ATOMIC study

ATOMIC (A021502, NCT02912559) is a Phase III, randomized, open-label, multicenter study investigating the addition of Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) to FOLFOX6 chemotherapy (a combination of folinic acid, fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin) in patients with stage III colon cancer who have a deficiency in DNA mismatch repair (dMMR). The trial enrolled 712 patients. Participants were randomized 1:1 to receive either FOLFOX6 plus Tecentriq for 12 cycles (six months) followed by Tecentriq monotherapy for 13 cycles (an additional six months), or FOLFOX6 alone for 12 cycles. The primary endpoint is disease-free survival (DFS).

About Tecentriq® (atezolizumab)

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1, which is expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells.

Tecentriq has been approved for some of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat forms of cancer, and is the first PD-(L)1 cancer immunotherapy available in both subcutaneous and intravenous formulations.

What are Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza?

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and hyaluronidase-tqjs) are prescription medicines used to treat:

Adults with a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used alone as a treatment for your lung cancer: to help prevent your lung cancer from coming back after your tumor(s) has been removed by surgery and you have received platinum-based chemotherapy, and you have stage 2 to stage 3A NSCLC (talk to your healthcare provider about what these stages mean), and your cancer tests positive for “PD-L1”.



Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used alone as your first treatment when your lung cancer: has spread or grown, and your cancer tests positive for “high PD-L1”, and your tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene.



Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicines bevacizumab, paclitaxel, and carboplatin as your first treatment when your lung cancer: has spread or grown, and is a type called “non-squamous NSCLC”, and your tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene.



Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicines paclitaxel protein-bound and carboplatin as your first treatment when your lung cancer: has spread or grown, and is a type called “non-squamous NSCLC”, and your tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene.



Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used alone when your lung cancer: has spread or grown, and you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working. If your tumor has an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene, you should have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working.



Adults with a type of lung cancer called “extensive stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC)”, which is SCLC that has spread or grown

Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide as your first treatment

Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicine lurbinectedin as maintenance treatment when your lung cancer: has not progressed after first treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza and the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide.



Adults with a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicine bevacizumab when your liver cancer:

has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and

you have not received other medicines by mouth or injection through your vein (IV) to treat your cancer.

Adults with a type of skin cancer called melanoma. Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used with the medicines cobimetinib and vemurafenib when your melanoma:

has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery, and

has a certain type of abnormal “BRAF” gene. Your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure this Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza combination is right for you.

Adults and children (12 years of age and older), with a type of soft tissue tumor (cancer) called alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used when your sarcoma:

has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery.

Adults with a type of bladder cancer called muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) that has spread into the muscle layer of the bladder but not to other parts of the body. Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza may be used alone as a treatment for your bladder cancer:

to help prevent your bladder cancer from coming back after your bladder has been removed by surgery, and

small pieces of DNA from the tumor (called circulating tumor DNA [ctDNA]) were found in your blood, showing that cancer cells remain in the body (molecular residual disease). Your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure that Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza is right for you.

It is not known if Tecentriq Hybreza is safe and effective when used:

in children for the treatment of NSCLC, SCLC, HCC, melanoma or MIBC.

It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective when used:

in children younger than 2 years of age for the treatment of ASPS.

in children for the treatment of NSCLC, SCLC, HCC, melanoma or MIBC.

Important Safety Information

Who should not receive Tecentriq Hybreza?

Do not receive Tecentriq Hybreza if you are allergic to hyaluronidase or any of the ingredients in Tecentriq Hybreza

What is the most important information about Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza?

Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza can cause your immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of your body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become severe or life-threatening and can lead to death. You can have more than one of these problems at the same time. These problems may happen anytime during your treatment or even after your treatment has ended.

Call or see your healthcare provider right away if you develop any new or worsening signs or symptoms, including:

Lung problems

cough

shortness of breath

chest pain

Intestinal problems

diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual

stools that are black, tarry, sticky, or have blood or mucus

severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

Liver problems

yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes

severe nausea or vomiting

pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdomen)

dark urine (tea colored)

bleeding or bruising more easily than normal

Hormone gland problems

headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches

eye sensitivity to light

eye problems

rapid heartbeat

increased sweating

extreme tiredness

weight gain or weight loss

feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual

urinating more often than usual

hair loss

feeling cold

constipation

your voice gets deeper

dizziness or fainting

changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness

Kidney problems

decrease in your amount of urine

blood in your urine

swelling of your ankles

loss of appetite

Skin problems

rash

itching

skin blistering or peeling

painful sores or ulcers in your mouth or your nose, throat, or genital area

fever or flu-like symptoms

swollen lymph nodes

Problems can also happen in other organs.

These are not all of the signs and symptoms of immune system problems that can happen with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Call or see your healthcare provider right away for any new or worsening signs or symptoms, including:

Chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of ankles

Confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs

Double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight

Persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps

Low red blood cells, bruising

Infusion reactions that can sometimes be severe or life-threatening. Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include:

chills or shaking

itching or rash

flushing

shortness of breath or wheezing

dizziness

feeling like passing out

fever

back or neck pain

Rejection of a transplanted organ or tissue. Your healthcare provider should tell you what signs and symptoms you should report and monitor you depending on the type of organ or tissue transplant that you have had.

Complications, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), in people who have received a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). These complications can be serious and can lead to death. These complications may happen if you underwent transplantation either before or after being treated with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for these complications.

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. Your healthcare provider will check you for these problems during your treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Your healthcare provider may treat you with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. Your healthcare provider may also need to delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza if you have severe side effects.

Before you receive Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have immune system problems such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus

have received an organ or tissue transplant, including corneal transplant

have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)

have received radiation treatment to your chest area

have a condition that affects your nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza can harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. Females who are able to become pregnant: Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza. You should use an effective method of birth control during your treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq or Tecentriq Hybreza.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:

feeling tired or weak

decreased appetite

nausea

cough

shortness of breath

The most common side effects of Tecentriq Hybreza when used alone include:

feeling tired or weak

muscle or bone pain

cough

shortness of breath

decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used in lung cancer with other anti-cancer medicines include:

feeling tired or weak

nausea

hair loss

constipation

diarrhea

decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) with bevacizumab include:

high blood pressure

feeling tired or weak

too much protein in the urine

The most common side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used in melanoma with cobimetinib and vemurafenib include:

skin rash

joint, muscle, or bone pain

feeling tired or weak

liver injury

fever

nausea

itching

swelling of legs or arms

mouth swelling (sometimes with sores)

low thyroid hormone levels

sunburn or sun sensitivity

The most common side effect of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza when used alone in MIBC is:

urinary tract infection

Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the ability to have children. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information about the benefits and side effects of Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza.

You may report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please see full Prescribing Information for Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza and the Medication Guides for Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech Oncology

For more than 30 years, Genentech has pioneered oncology breakthroughs and is working to build a future where people with cancer can thrive, in spite of their diagnosis. With our therapies, we are intercepting disease where there is potential to deliver the best outcomes, while striving for longer-term impact in hard-to-treat settings. Our therapies are designed for the real world—reducing treatment burden and ensuring innovative care reaches patients who need them most, wherever they are. By working in lockstep with the medical, scientific, and patient communities, we are shaping the next era of cancer care.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

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Advocacy Contact: Mychalleah Werner (650) 296-6218

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Bruno Eschli +41 61 687 5284